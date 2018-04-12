LHA London Offers Affordable, Centrally Located Accommodations at Belsize House

LHA London’s Belsize House offers convenient lodgings with numerous amenities. The three-story hostel is located three minutes from the Belsize Park, available for short-term and long-term stay.

[London, 12/4/2018] – LHA London provides secure and convenient accommodation in London with Belsize House. The three-story hostel is centrally located, boasts various amenities, comfortable and spacious rooms and a refreshing view.

Affordable, Secure Lodgings

Belsize House is located near the Belsize Park Villages and Hampstead Heath Villages. The hostel is three minutes away from the Belsize Park (Zone 2) tube station and serviced by the bus route headed to Camden.

The house has a garden, bicycle parking and storage, a spacious lounge and dining room. It also has single, double and triple dorm rooms available for short-term or long-term booking. High-speed Wi-Fi is accessible everywhere in the hostel, and members receive 50 MB access over seven devices at a time. A laundry area with coin-operated washing machines is available for the whole day until late at night.

All bills are included in the rent, covering utilities, TV and internet usage and general cleaning and maintenance. Belsize is also equipped with 24-hour CCTV monitoring across all rooms for everyone’s security and safety.

Some facilities may be restricted for operational reasons.

Attractions in the Vicinity

Belsize House is close to many popular attractions, tourist destinations and bustling nightlife. Nearby local attractions include Little Venice, the Porchester Gardens, Lords Cricket Ground, Kensington Palace, the London Eye and the Chelsea Football Club stadium. Numerous pubs and watering holes are within proximity, such as Ministry of Sound, The Bridge House and The Westbourne.

Belsize House is also close to several universities, including Imperial College London, London Metropolitan University, London Business School, City University London and King’s College London.

About LHA London

LHA London is a leading provider of affordable accommodation and housing in London. They have hostels and dormitories across the city and the greater metropolitan area. Guests are promised security, convenience and a whole host of amenities to make their living spaces as convenient and comfortable as possible.

For more information, visit http://lhalondon.com/ today.