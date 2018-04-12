Leader in behavioral finance rolls out simpler, more accessible tools to advisor community

Improvements and lower price point enable financial advisors to better understand and help their clients meet client investment goals, while also improving client comfort and information absorption.

Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International has introduced a simplified Starter Package for its behavioral finance-based platform, Financial DNA. It is an online tool that helps financial advisors and their clients maximize communication, while identifying their risk profile, behavioral biases, spending patterns and goals-based planning preferences.

While many advisors and clients are familiar with risk-tolerance surveys, Financial DNA goes far beyond that one area, using validated methodology to identify things like how likely a client is to delegate financial planning, how likely a client is to save/spend, how a client sets/pursues goals, and financial emotional intelligence – that is, how emotional will a client become, for instance, in the face of market upswings and downswings, and how well do they manage those emotions.

“Our Starter Package, Introductory Package and Behavioral Finance Package still include a 10-minute, 46-question tool to reliably reveal the core of a person’s natural behavior but are designed to be much easier to use and implement for an advisor or firm, and now a lower-priced starting point is offered,” says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior and a pioneer in the practical application of behavioral insights.

The first of the three simplified packages starts with a $75/month commitment that includes free, self-paced online training (available 24/7), and enables advisors to co-brand the system’s reports with their name and/or firm’s logo. Any of these starter packages are free for the remainder of April, using this coupon code APRILFREE. (To redeem, type that code into “Coupon Code” on the subscription checkout page; this offer is for new subscription holders only and cannot be combined with any other promotion. The promotion expires on April 30th at 11:59pm ET.)

“We objectively measure a person’s natural, hard-wired behavior to reliably predict (with a 91 percent reliability level) how a client will make decisions over the long term,” Massie says, “and these new packages make this objective scientific measurement simpler and more accessible for advisors and the people they serve.”

Founded in 2001, DNA Behavior (www.dnabehavior.com) is a behavioral (insights) data and technology solutions business that helps individuals and organizations discover and leverage strengths. It delivers practical and scalable behavioral intelligence solutions to “know, engage and grow” every client and employee online. The company says its behavioral insights have solved communication, goal-setting and investing challenges in over 123 countries through 11 languages and 12 proprietary DNA Behavior Discovery Processes under three primary brands: Communication DNA (www. communicationdna.com), Business DNA (www.businessdna.com) and Financial DNA (www.financialdna.com).

