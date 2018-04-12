Interesting Research Report on the Future of Plastic Additive Market 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Plastic Additive Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Plastic Additive Market by additives type (plasticizers, stabilizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers), by function (property modifiers, property stabilizers, property extender), by application (packaging, automotive, consumer good, construction, manufacturing processes) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Plastic Additive Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Plastic Additive Market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global plastic additives market by additives type, by function, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on types of additives includes plasticizers, stabilizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers and others. Plasticizers registered major market share of the plastic additive market and is largely used to process polymers and are less expensive than other additives. On the basis of function market is segmented into property modifiers, property stabilizers, property extenders and processing AIDS, while the application segment comprises packaging, automotive, consumer good, construction, manufacturing processes and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. APAC was the largest plastic additives market and accounted market share of more than 35%. Moreover, increasing industrial output, economic growth in India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia and rapidly growing packaging industry across the region are expected to drive the dominance of APAC over the forecast period. Nevertheless, Europe is the most promising region after APAC and is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Rising automotive industry coupled with increasing adoption of plastic products are the factors likely to drive the growth of plastic additive market over the forecast period across the region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report includes, Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, Amfine Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Croda International pl, Dow Chemical Company, EI DuPont de Nemours, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Rhein Chemie Rheinau, PMC Global Incorporated.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of plastic additives globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of plastic additives market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the plastic additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to plastic additive market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance’s, supports, barriers in the plastic additive market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on plastic additive market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Plastic Additives Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape in the Plastic Additives Market

4.Global Plastic Additives Market, by Additive Type, (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Plasticizers

4.3 Stabilizers

4.4 Flame Retardants

4.5 Impact Modifiers

4.6 Others

5.Global Plastic Additives Market, by Function, (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Property Modifiers

5.3 Property Stabilizers

5.4 Property Extenders

5.5 Processing AIDS

6.Global Plastic Additives Market, by Application, (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Consumer Good

6.5 Construction

6.6 Manufacturing Processes

6.7 Others

7.Global Plastic Additives Market, by Region, (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Plastic additive Market, by Additive Type (USD Billion)

7.2.2 North America Plastic additive Market, by Function (USD Billion)

7.2.3 North America Plastic additive Market, by Application (USD Billion)

7.2.4 North America Plastic additive Market, by Country (USD Billion)

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Plastic additive, by Additive Type (USD Billion)

7.3.2 Europe Plastic additive Market, by Function (USD Billion)

7.3.3 Europe Plastic additive Market, by Application (USD Billion)

7.3.4 Europe Plastic additive Market, by Country (USD Billion)

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic additive Market, by Additive Type (USD Billion)

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic additive Market, by Function (USD Billion)

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Plastic additive Market, by Application (USD Billion)

7.4.4 Asia Pacific Plastic additive Market, by Country (USD Billion)

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 ROW Plastic additive Market, by Additive Type (USD Billion)

7.5.2 ROW Plastic additive Market, by Function (USD Billion)

7.5.3 ROW Plastic additive Market, by Application (USD Billion)

7.5.4 ROW Plastic additive Market, by Sub-region (USD Billion)

8.Company Profiles

8.1 Akzo Nobel NV

8.2 Albemarle Corporation

8.3 Amfine Chemical Corporation

8.4 BASF SE

8.5 Chemtura Corporation

8.6 Dow Chemical Company

8.7 EI DuPont de Nemours

8.8 Eastman Chemical Company

8.9 Evonik Industries AG

8.10 Rhein Chemie Rheinau

8.11 PMC Global Incorporated

