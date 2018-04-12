Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Market by technology type (Wi-Fi, HomePlug, Wireless M-Bus, Z-Wave, Zigbee), by component type (Enabling technologies, Control devices, User interface) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Market.

Ask for Sample PDF of Global Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Market Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/725

Home energy management system (HEMS) is product or service which controls, monitors or analyzes energy used at home. Some of the home energy management system includes personal energy management, home automation services, utility demand response program, auditing, visualization & data analysis and other security services. Whilst home energy management system enables energy optimization and power efficiency, it also connects every part of the smart home and controls it from a central point. These systems basically provide interface between energy consuming objects in the house and smart grid. With growing awareness about new products/services that better manage and help to control home energy consumption, the global HEMS market is gaining momentum. On the basis of technology used the global home energy management market can be segmented into Wi-Fi, HomePlug, Wireless M-Bus, Z-Wave, Zigbee and others (Ethernet, Wavenis, Insteon and Enocean). HEMS market is also categorized on the basis of components as enabling technologies, control devices and user interface.

One of the major drivers of the global home energy management systems market is that it helps its users to efficiently manage and monitor their energy consumption. It also allows them to control activation/deactivation of appliances and collect real-time electricity consumption data. Additionally, it generates optimal consumption schedules by considering energy cost, load profiles, consumer comfort and environmental concerns. On the other hand, high cost and complex behavior of these energy management systems is one of the major market restraints. Furthermore, the future of the home energy management system industry largely depends on the market awareness about the importance of energy conservation.

Global home energy management system market gained boost when Google acquired Nest Labs in January 2014 to make its mark in smart home. Additionally, Honeywell announced its Lyric smart thermostat with geo-fencing that automatically auto-adjusts thermostat settings. Retailers have been promoting their products with energy management solutions.

In order to increase awareness about energy conservation the manufacturers across the globe have started variable pricing scheme due to which demand has increased in regions such as Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. On the basis of geographies the global home energy management systems market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_home_energy_management_system_hems_market

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Home Energy Management System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the home energy management system market, 2013 – 2014

3.6. Regulations by government for promoting energy conservation/home energy management system

4. Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, by Technology Type (USD million) 2017-2023

4.1. Wi-Fi

4.2. HomePlug

4.3. Wireless M-Bus

4.4. Z-Wave

4.5. Zigbee

4.6. Others (Ethernet, Wavenis, Insteon and Enocean)

5. Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, by Component Type (USD million) 2017-2023

5.1. Enabling technologies

5.2. Control devices

5.3. User interface

6. Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America home energy management system market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America home energy management system market by Component Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America home energy management system market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe home energy management system market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe home energy management system market by Component Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe home energy management system market by Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific home energy management system market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific home energy management system market by Component Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific home energy management system market by Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America home energy management system market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America home energy management system market by Component Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America home energy management system market by Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW home energy management system market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW home energy management system market by Component Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW home energy management system market by Sub-region (USD million)

7. Company profiles

7.1. AlertMe,

7.2. AT&T Inc.

7.3. Honeywell International Inc.

7.4. General Electric

7.5. Vivint Inc.

7.6. Schneider Electric SA

7.7. C3 Energy

7.8. Sharp Corporation

7.9. Panasonic Corporation

7.10. Intel Corporation