GLOBAL SOLAR STREET LIGHTING MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT |CAGR 21.02% BY 2023

Pune, India, April 12, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a raw research report on Global Solar Street Lightings Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The global Solar Street Lightings market revenue is forecast to grow at approximately 21.02 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The growing demand for clean and renewable energy, easy setup and low cost of maintenance during its operation, act as major drivers for the growth of the solar street lighting market. Solar energy plays an important role in reducing the environment pollution and has a bright prospect of applications. Solar resource is unlimited and the government is trying to implement the use of solar panels as energy source in rural and sub urban areas for lighting the street lights, but the battery used to store the power gets affected due to overcharge and discharges.

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis shows that the global market of solar street lightings market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 21.02 % by the end of the forecast period. These are outdoor raised light sources that are powered by the photovoltaic or PV panels. By raised, it means that the solar panels are either mounted on the lighting structure or they are connected using a pole. These PV panels are equipped with a rechargeable battery, which enables them to provide power for the duration of the entire night to the fluorescent or LED lamp. Also, in the majority of instances, these solar street lights have solar panels, which can sense outdoor light, automatically, through an external light source. With the energy production and storage capacities, even in the absence of sunlight these can produce light, successively, during nights for a minimum of 2-3 days.

Urban street lights are densely-clustered, making it cost-effective to upgrade lighting with LED and connectivity. However, rural areas have a much lower density of street lighting, which can be more expensive to replace and maintain.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

