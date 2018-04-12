Ethylene Dichloride Market Size 2018 Industry Growth and Trend Analysis Available at Market research future.com

Ethylene Dichloride Market Segmentation

The global ethylene dichloride market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, and others. Among these, the vinyl chloride monomer holds the largest share on account of wide use in various application. Vinyl chloride is used to manufacture PVC, which has end use in window, fittings, fencing, pipe, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Thus, the vinyl chloride segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and others. Among the end use industry, the construction segment is predicted to hold the largest share and is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period. The factor attributed to the construction segment growth are increasing infrastructure development and rising investment for residential & commercial buildings. Automotive segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR on account of rising disposable income of consumer as well as increasing demand for personal vehicles.

Ethylene Dichloride Market Key Players

Some of the key industry participants operating in the global ethylene dichloride market are Olin Corporation (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PT Asahimas Chemical (Indonesia), Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (India), and others.

Synopsis of Ethylene Dichloride Market

Ethylene dichloride, also known as 1, 2-dichloroethane, is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. It is a colorless, clear liquid with sweet odor. It is majorly used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of vinyl chloride monomer, which is further used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The remainder material is used in the production of ethylene amines and other specialty chlorinated compounds. It does not accumulate in the aquatic food chain and is non-toxic to fish and aquatic organisms.

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global ethylene dichloride market include rapid urbanization, increasing per capita disposable income, and continuous growth of automotive sector. Furthermore, rising number of working professional coupled with the growing use of rigid & flexible packaging is expected to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period 2017-2023. Moreover, continuous growth in the automotive sector combined with the rising consumer awareness regarding the maintenance aspect of vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the assessment period. Additionally, increasing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles have boosted the global automotive production, which is likely to raise the ethylene dichloride based products during the forecast period

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2509

Intended Audience

Ethylene Dichloride Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Ethylene Dichloride

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Ethylene Dichloride Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for ethylene dichloride followed by Europe and North America on account of increasing demand from construction, automotive, and medical among others. Developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are the fastest growing market for ethylene dichloride, and is predicted to grow at the same pace in the near future. North American market is predicted to witness a substantial growth with U.S. and Canada being major contributors due to the growth of various end use industries such as packaging, medical and furniture sector. Europe is estimated to witness a steady growth over the assessment period due to increasing demand for ethylene dichloride in construction sector, specifically in Germany, Spain, and the UK.

LIST OF TABLE OF FIGURES

Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2016 To 2023)

Table 2 Global Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 6 Middle East & Africa Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 7 Latin America Ethylene Dichloride Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 8 Global Ethylene Dichloride by Application Market: By Regions, 2016-2023

Table 9 North America Ethylene Dichloride by Application Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 10 Europe Ethylene Dichloride by Application Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Browse Full Details of Ethylene Dichloride Market Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ethylene-dichloride-market-2509

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com