Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.20 Extracts More Evidence from iCloud

Moscow, Russia – February 08, 2018 – ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the company’s forensic extraction tool. Version 8.20 Elcomsoft Phone Breaker receives an update, adding the ability to extract several types of iOS synced data from the user’s iCloud account. The newly available types of data include user’s and account information, Wi-Fi access point details, as well as select data from Apple Maps, Wallet and iBooks apps.

In addition, Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is updated to display the new types of data now supported by Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.20.

About iCloud Synchronization

Apple offers a convenient synchronization mechanism, allowing devices registered with the same Apple ID synchronize certain types of data through Apple iCloud. The iCloud sync can synchronize information such as Safari bookmarks and browsing history, calendars, notes, Wi-Fi passwords, and even call logs.

The iCloud synchronization mechanism is separate from and works in addition to iCloud system backups. Unlike daily iCloud backups, synchronization happens near instantly. If the device has an Internet connection, information is updated with little or no delay.

iCloud Synced Data Extraction

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.20 ( https://www.elcomsoft.com/eppb.html ) can extract many types of synchronized data from the user’s iCloud account. The user’s iCloud/Apple ID authentication credentials are required to access iCloud data. Elcomsoft Phone Breaker can use a combination of Apple ID and password (with two-factor authentication support) or an authentication token extracted from the user’s computer. When using authentication tokens for accessing synced iCloud data, neither the password nor the secondary authentication factor is required. When used for accessing synced data, iCloud authentication tokens do not carry a defined expiry date.

Previous versions of Elcomsoft Phone Breaker were able to extract many types of synchronized data including call logs, Safari data (browsing history, open tabs and bookmarks), calendars, notes and contacts. In addition to those types of data, Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.20 can now extract all of the following:

– Account/User info, including the user’s physical address, email accounts and phone numbers

– Wi-Fi information including access point names, MAC-addresses, and devices that added the access point

– Apple Maps, including routes, searches and bookmarks

– Wallet: everything except credit card data

– iBooks: manually added books and documents. In iOS, the iBooks app is often the default PDF viewer and the only source of PDF documents.

The update is free of charge to all customers who purchased or renewed their Elcomsoft Phone Breaker or Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle license within one year. Discounted renewal is available to customers whose maintenance plan has already expired.