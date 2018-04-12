Diabetic Neuropathy Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Diabetic Neuropathy Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Diabetic Neuropathy Market by disorder type (distribution channel), by treatment type (drugs, radiotherapy and physiotherapy), by distribution channel (hospitals, clinics, retails pharmacy and online pharmacy) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Diabetic Neuropathy Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Diabetic Neuropathy Market. According to the report the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0 % to 5.5 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Market Insights

Growth in global diabetic neuropathy market is highly attributed to consistently increasing diabetic population across the globe linked with growing awareness among people is considered as major market driver for diabetic neuropathy market. Moreover, global market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle which has mostly resulted into unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. In addition, factors such as increasing aging population, rise in healthcare expenditure for diabetes, growing awareness about diabetes, and rise in R&D activities in drug discovery and development have contributed in the global growth. However, growth of this market is predominantly restrained by longer approval time for drugs and side effects and rising cost of diabetic neuropathy treatment. Also, stringent regulatory requirement and significant failure rate during the clinical trials expected to be the growth barriers in the years to come.

On account of increasing diabetes cases worldwide, rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisition, global diabetic neuropathy market will have massive growth opportunities. Rising cost of diabetic neuropathy treatment expected to remain as challenge in front of this market throughout the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global diabetic neuropathy market by disorder type, by treatment type, by distribution channel by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Based on disorder type, global market has been divided into peripheral neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, and focal neuropathy. market segmentation based on the treatment type includes drugs, Radiotherapy, and physiotherapy. Moreover, Drugs further sub-segmented into analgesic, antidepressant, and anticonvulsants. Moreover, on the basis of distribution channel market segmented into hospitals, clinics, retails pharmacy, and online pharmacy

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the largest market for diabetic neuropathy globally, with over 35% of global market shares followed by Europe. Growth in this region is attributed to increasing numbers of diabetic cases linked with rising awareness among people about diabetes and related complication, and significant rise in research and development activities. Increasing diabetes rate in this region has surged growth for diabetic neuropathy in North America region. Furthermore, US and Canada are the major markets in this region and has played major role in the regional growth. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market for diabetic neuropathy. Asia Pacific, however, is the emerging market anticipated to grow at highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing government support in the form of funding, developing healthcare infrastructure across the region and economic development in this region. Moreover, India is one of the dynamic markets in APAC region projected to contribute significantly in regional growth.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Pfizer Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, ACTAVIS, CephalonInc, MEDA PharmaGmBH& Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline, NeuroMetrix, Inc, and Johnson and Johnson.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of diabetic neuropathy globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of diabetic neuropathy. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the diabetic neuropathy Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the diabetic neuropathy Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

