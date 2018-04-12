Depth Filtration Market Trends, and Forecasts (2016–2021)

Depth Filtration Market was worth USD 1.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2021. In depth filtration method, particulate matter is retained throughout the depth of medium by porous filtration medium unlike the conventional filters which retain particles only on the surface of the medium. Depth filters can retain large amount of particles before they get clogged by the particles.

Browse For Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/depth-filtration-market-3676/

Depth filters have better loading capabilities and higher flow rates than regular filters. Hence, they are used for filtration of large volumes. Depth filtration has its applications in various fields such as cell culture purification process, food and beverage industries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The proper selection of depth filters improves the productivity of purification processes as their filtration rates are higher than other designs.

Request Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/depth-filtration-market-3676/request-sample

Demand for depth filtration is increasing due to the increase in R&D activities in cell culture and biotechnology industries. New and advanced designs with improved efficiencies are being introduced to meet the requirements of industry, reduction in time for drug development by using depth filters are expected to drive the global depth filtration market. Factors such as Low product extraction and stringent government regulations in the validation process are the restraining the growth rate of the market.

Inquire Before Buy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/depth-filtration-market-3676/inquire

The global depth filtration market is segmented by media type, product, application and region. Based on the media type used in the filter, the market is segmented into Diatomaceous Earth, Activated Carbon, Cellulose and Perlite. Based on the product, the market is segmented into Cartridge filters, Capsule Filters, Filter modules, Filter sheets and other products. Capsule filters segment is projected to be fastest growing segment due to its increasing applications in biotechnology industry. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Final Product Processing, Cell clarification and Raw Material Filtration. The final product processing segment is sub segmented into small molecules processing and biologics processing. Raw material filtration is projected to hold the largest market share as depth filtration is highly useful in large volumes filtration.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/depth-filtration-market-3676

On the basis of region, the global depth filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share due to the increase in investments in life sciences research and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in this region. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market segment due to the expansions of key market players in this region due to availability of large work force.

The major players in depth filtration market are Merck KGaA, 3M Company, Alfa Laval, Filtteck Co., Ltd., Pall Corporation (U.S.), Donaldson Company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Ahlstrom Corporation and Eaton Corporation.

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options. For more info kindly visit, www.marketdataforecast.com

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com