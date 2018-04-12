Computer based testing for JEE Advanced 2018 – success strategy to excel

JEE Advanced 2018 will be held in online mode for the first time in India, many aspirants may have difficulty in adjusting to new mode. Moreover, no such patterns are yet fully revealed that can help students get an idea of the exam. And with hardly some time left for JEE Advanced, students need to first get eligible for it by clearing the JEE Main 2018.

Even though the preparation for JEE Main and JEE Advanced go hand in hand, proper strategy needs to be planned for excelling among the 2.24 lacs competitors appearing for Advanced examination. Owing to the high levels of competition, the exam requires a rigorous and consistent preparation. The aspirant requires high levels of discipline, dedication and self-motivation to qualify for the IIT’s with good ranking.

Pattern for 2018 is not known

Until now the pattern, type and number of questions was known in a certain trend. But the JEE Advanced to be conducted in 2018 has not yet revealed the pattern. JEE ADVANCED will be conducted in two parts i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will have questions from 3 sections – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The questions will be multiple choice or objective type and numerical in nature. Matrix Match with 3 columns, Integer Type questions with decimal answers or more than one-digit answers can also be asked.

Developing a proper strategy will help students excel in the JEE Advanced.

According to Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE the following activities will be of help –

· Revise regularly

· Attempt several mock tests that are available online.

· Clarify each topic, subject and concept.

· They should study hard and develop a systematic plan for revision. Studying in a haphazard manner will tend to hamper their preparations.

1. Strategies to follow while attempting –

· Scan the question-options – this is one of the best ways to attempt single choice correct answers. Sometimes, scanning the question again after going through the options in mind helps in strategizing the approach to solve the questions. Options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the right answer.

· Same answer in different forms – While attempting the multiple choice correct questions, each question needs to be solved and mapped for all the available options. In some such questions the same values are written in different forms, which remain to be one of the question types with least percentage of correct responses.

· Comprehension Based – Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case your apparently correct approach might lead to incorrect answer.

· Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching) – If the question is of One to One matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

· Integer Answer Type – Generally these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be to treat them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low scoring statistical record.

· Reason Assertion Type – These days these types of questions are not at all asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because, then it’s very tricky to decide between the options A and B. or else you can mark the correct response easily.

2. What one must do while Preparing for JEE Advanced:

· Stay focussed and maintain a positive attitude

· Develop speed. Refer to reputed mock-test series to build a winning exam temperament. Solve the past year’s JEE papers. Focus on your weak areas and improve upon your concepts.

· Practise of JEE level online questions is necessary as it improves your reasoning and analytical ability.

· Remember it is quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence give short breaks of 5 to 10 minutes every 1-2 hours of serious study. Completely relax when you take a break.

· Practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration.

· Don’t overstress yourself. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE to keep you physically and mentally fit.

The utmost requirement for achieving the target is devotion and commitment. Failure is the part or learning and one must learn from the mistakes. This attitude is very helpful in student’s growth and development.