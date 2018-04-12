Compression Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Compression Therapy Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Compression Therapy Market by product (compression pump, compression bandage, compression stocking and compression tape), disease condition (lymphedema, VTE and others), technology (static, dynamic) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Compression Therapy Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Compression Therapy Market.

The Global Compression Therapy market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.0 % to 5.5 % from 2017 to 2023. The global compression therapy market was worth USD 2.72 billion in 2015. Compression therapy involves wearing specially designed bandages, hosiery, socks or stockings, tapes for strengthening the support for veins and thereby increasing the blood circulation in the legs. Compression therapy materials apply gentle pressure to the ankles and legs. It helps in controlling the discomfort and swelling of legs. During the therapy, due to compression, muscular vibration is reduced significantly and delayed muscle soreness is prevented. Compression therapy stockings are manufactured by using elastic apparels. When these garments are used, the compression start at the ankles and then the action gradually moves upwards. Static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy are the two types of compression therapy.

Market Insights

Globally, the presence of large geriatric population with specific healthcare requirements related to venous or limb ailments is a prime factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the compression therapy market. Increasing awareness about various venous diseases and injuries, along with the increase in participation in adventure and sporting activities are the major factors driving the growth of the compression therapy market. Compression pumps segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global compression therapy market, due to the increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses related to limbs. Static compression therapy segment accounts for majority of revenue in the global compression therapy. Easier application as well as removal drives the increasing usage of the static compression therapy products

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global compression therapy market by product, disease condition and region. The segmentation based on product includes compression pump, compression bandage, compression stocking and compression tape. On the basis of disease condition, the market is segmented as lymphedema, VTE and others.

