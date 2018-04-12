Brazilian pulp exports top one million tons in December

In December, pulp production rose in Brazil and France, while paper and paperboard production slipped in China, according to CW Research’s Paper and Pulp Country Market Data coverage available on IPPWeek.com. Brazil continues to cement its prominent position in the international pulp market, as illustrated by the recent merger between Suzano and Fibria:

“The last year has proven to be very positive for Brazil, which is becoming the leader in the global pulp and paper industry. The merger between Suzano and Fibria will create the biggest wood pulp producer in the world, with an annual capacity of 11 million tons. This move is likely to further strengthen Brazil’s pricing power for exported pulp”, observes Tea Vukicevic, associate analyst with CW Research.

*China leads Brazilian pulp imports*

In France, paper and carton production recorded an increase in volumes when compared to 2016, while year-to-date pulp production rose above 1.7 million tons in 2017. Pulp imports fell by around five percent in December 2018 and reached 144,000 tons, from which 25 percent were shipped by Brazil.

Year on year, at the end of 2017, Brazil recorded a decline in pulp production, but pulp exports rose during December due to higher consumption in China during that period.

Brazilian pulp exports improved to 1.1 million tons in December 2017, while pulp production in the country rose around ten percent on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, Brazilian pulp FOB prices registered a month-on-month contraction of 5.3 percent during December.

China was the top destination for Brazilian pulp exports during 2017, together with European markets. Both regions recorded yearly increases in pulp imports from Brazil. Chinese paper and paperboard production slipped four percent year on year and 1.2 percent month on month, to reach 10.7 million tons in December 2017.

