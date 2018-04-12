1.78% Win on Successful Signals from EC500

Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday.

Austin, TX, April 12, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday. On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, EC500 triggered a sell of SPY at $263.52. EC500 triggered a buyback on Friday, April 6, 2018 at $258.82. The differences is -$4.70 or -1.78% per share, a definite advantage for EC500 subscribers.

This is the third sell-buy event for EC500 in 2018. For the year the EC500 system is ahead $5.77 or 2.16% per share of SPY. On a theoretical position of 200 shares of SPY on January 1, 2018, EC500 clients would now have 204.33 shares, yielding $1,126 above the S&P for the year so far.

Invest. Trend. Succeed.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mike Hinnebusch at (412) 440-8690 or email at communications@ec500.com.

DISCLAIMER: Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Earning Curve, LLC is not an investment or financial advisor, and Earning Curve cannot, and does not, provide investment or financial advice in any manner. Nothing in connection with our services or content constitutes investment advice or any advisory services, and the subscriber will not treat any of the content or services as such.

Press Contact:

Mike Hinnebusch

Earning Curve, LLC

Austin, TX

(412) 440-8690

communications@ec500.com

http://ec500.com/