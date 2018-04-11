Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by adhesives type (epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and acrylic), application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Electronics & Electrical) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market. According to report the global waterproof adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global waterproof adhesives and sealants market covers segments such as adhesives type and application. The adhesives type segments include epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, acrylic and other adhesives. On the basis of application on global waterproof adhesives and sealants market is categorized into building & construction, transportation, electronics & electrical, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterproof adhesives and sealants market such as, Dow Chemical Company , ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation , Eastman Chemicals , Henkel AG & Company, Baxter International Inc., 3M , Evonik Industries , Bostik S.A , H.B. Fuller , and Other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterproof adhesives and sealants market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterproof adhesives and sealants market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterproof adhesives and sealants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterproof adhesives and sealants market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market: Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market

4.Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Epoxy

4.2 Silicone

4.3 Polyurethane

4.4 Acrylic

4.5 Other adhesives

5.Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Building & Construction

5.2 Transportation

5.3 Electronics & Electrical

5.4 Others

6.Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

6.1.2 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

6.2.2 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

6.4.2 RoW Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market by Sub-region

7.Companies Covered

7.1 Dow Chemical Company

7.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation

7.3 Eastman Chemicals

7.4 Henkel AG & Company

7.5 Baxter International Inc.

7.6 3M

7.7 Evonik Industries

7.8 Bostik S.A

7.9 H.B. Fuller

7.10 Other companies

