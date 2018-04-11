Wake Up Book Series to Launch All Women’s Book

“Wake Up” Book Team is all set to welcome Brilliant and Powerful Women who are ready to inspire the World.

A New Book from Wake Up Book Series is soon to be announced, this time 30 or more female experts will team up to create a book full of powerful, inspiring stories.

World renowned authors like Deepak Chopra, Wayne Dyer, Anthony Robbins and many celebrities have been in the Wake Up series.

Wake Up – A Woman’s Guide to Transformation, Prosperity and Health! is a book that is capable to offer something to everyone, it is designed to give its readers a wide range of perspectives on living a healthy lifestyle, it also covers topics like prosperity, how to go from fear to fear slayer, from rags to riches, from anxiety to peace of mind and much more. It shows simple and practical tips for growth, happiness, transformation and gain better understanding of self-worth.

Jeffery Paul says “I’m one of the authors of Wake Up…Live the Life You Love and I want to tell you something. If you’re really thinking of changing your life and transforming your life this is a group you want to join.”

Internationally renowned multiple time bestselling author a.k.a Bestseller Guru – Steven E says “A book is a powerful tool for your business. A Wake Up Book is an opportunity, it’s a door opener for business.” He further adds – “You don’t always get what you wish for, but you always get what you work for. So don’t wait – take action, be a part of this amazing moment and see yourself and the world GROW.”

Contributing authors can reap the rewards of years of development and selective business strategies to advance their life and career.

If someone is interested to be a part of this book, they can connect with Steven E, please visit: www.bestsellerguru.com or contact via email stevene@bestsellerguru.com, or call 562-884-0062