Unified Endpoint Management Market Size to reach $8.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market size is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 38% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Solution market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market would garner market size of $3,176.9 million by 2023.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Consumer Goods & Retail Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 34.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Healthcare Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 42.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Manufacturing Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., CA Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Thoma Bravo (Ivanti), and Sophos plc.
Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Services
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Telecom & IT
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
US Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
Canada Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
Mexico Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
Rest of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market
Germany Unified Endpoint Management Market
UK Unified Endpoint Management Market
France Unified Endpoint Management Market
Russia Unified Endpoint Management Market
Spain Unified Endpoint Management Market
Italy Unified Endpoint Management Market
Rest of Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market
Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market
China Unified Endpoint Management Market
Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market
India Unified Endpoint Management Market
South Korea Unified Endpoint Management Market
Singapore Unified Endpoint Management Market
Malaysia Unified Endpoint Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market
LAMEA Unified Endpoint Management Market
Brazil Unified Endpoint Management Market
Argentina Unified Endpoint Management Market
UAE Unified Endpoint Management Market
Saudi Arabia Unified Endpoint Management Market
South Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market
Nigeria Unified Endpoint Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Unified Endpoint Management Market
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
CA Technologies, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Vmware, Inc.
Thoma Bravo (Ivanti)
Sophos plc.
