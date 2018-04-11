Unified Endpoint Management Market Size to reach $8.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market size is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 38% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Solution market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market would garner market size of $3,176.9 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Consumer Goods & Retail Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 34.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Healthcare Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 42.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Unified Endpoint Management in Manufacturing Market.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/unified-endpoint-management-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., CA Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Thoma Bravo (Ivanti), and Sophos plc.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

US Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

Canada Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

Mexico Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

Rest of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market

Germany Unified Endpoint Management Market

UK Unified Endpoint Management Market

France Unified Endpoint Management Market

Russia Unified Endpoint Management Market

Spain Unified Endpoint Management Market

Italy Unified Endpoint Management Market

Rest of Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market

Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market

China Unified Endpoint Management Market

Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market

India Unified Endpoint Management Market

South Korea Unified Endpoint Management Market

Singapore Unified Endpoint Management Market

Malaysia Unified Endpoint Management Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market

LAMEA Unified Endpoint Management Market

Brazil Unified Endpoint Management Market

Argentina Unified Endpoint Management Market

UAE Unified Endpoint Management Market

Saudi Arabia Unified Endpoint Management Market

South Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market

Nigeria Unified Endpoint Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Unified Endpoint Management Market

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vmware, Inc.

Thoma Bravo (Ivanti)

Sophos plc.

