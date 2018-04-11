These on-demand home service apps that will give your superpowers like never before!

There are days when feel that our to-do list is unending and we wish to have an assistant to our rescue. Someone who would just get all our work done, as we order. Sounds fascinating right! But as you would know, there are already quite a handful of startups who are providing similar services. If you are still contemplating wether you should try one of them, here we are with a list of such tried and tested startups who are leading the pack.

Timesaverz, India’s first home services marketplace:

This Mumbai-based startup has operations across key cities of India including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Gurgaon. Their key service offerings includes cleaning tasks, pest control, appliances repairs and handyman jobs.

Debadutta Upadhyaya, Cofounder and CEO, Timesavrez said “Timesaverz, the first in the online home services space that has survived the tumult that the sector has undergone in the last 3 years is looking to break even in the current financial year. The optimum B2B2C and B2C mix through which it has differentiated itself on the business model front is something that will continue alongwith vertical expansion in key service categories like Cleaning, Pest Control, Repairs, Painting and Handymen.”

UrbanClap:

This 4 year old domestic startup has had a great growth chart, and owing to this the company is now launching in Dubai with about a hundred service professionals on its platform, and, to begin with, will offer five services: laundry, home cleaning, handymen, packers and movers, and home painting.

“We don’t see it as an international expansion but a strategic entry into a global city that is close to India,” says Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder, UrbanClap, revealing that the team is already in place and technology work has been going on for the last four months.

The company has close to 1 lakh service professionals registered on its platform as of now to fulfiill the orders.

Topsgrup:

This company is originally a security services provider, but looking at the increasing trend of on-demand home services companies, they too have ventired int o this space and are betting big on it.

Rahul Nanda, Group Chairman said “Getting professional service providers for home maintenance in India is often difficult. We have identified the segment as a potential growth area for us”.

He added “The demand for the app has been picking up in the last seven months. We hope to increase our user base to close to one million customers by the end of this year.”