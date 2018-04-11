The Hospice of the Calumet Area Opens Volunteer Opportunities

The not-for-profit organization in Indiana provides free training and orientation to its philosophy of care, placing volunteers in various roles that help patients and their families.

[MUNSTER, 4/11/18] – The Hospice of the Calumet Area welcomes volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of its patients and their families. The non-profit organization believes that volunteers play a vital role in what they do. As such, it provides free training and orientation to the organization’s philosophy of care.

The Hospice of the Calumet Area invites men and women, young and old alike, to participate in its hospice and fundraising programs.

Hospice Program Volunteering

This volunteering program offers a wide range of roles for volunteers. Most come with specific training periods, from the typical 17 hours to the 17 plus four hours supplementary training.

Some of the assignments include:

• Patient Companion Volunteers

These volunteers provide short relief periods for the family by visiting patients at home. This kind of volunteering requires seventeen-hour training.

• Vigil Volunteers

Volunteers stay at the bedside of patients who would be alone during the last hours of life. It requires seventeen-hour patient companion training and additional four hours of training.

• William J. Riley Memorial Residence Volunteers

Volunteers at the Riley Residence need patient companion training to assist with inpatient care, from meal preparation to companionship visits.

The Hospice Program also offers volunteer opportunities for people who enjoy knitting or crocheting shawls. The Closely Knitters work independently at home while they pray supportive thoughts for the hospice patients who will receive their shawls.

People who dedicate time to individuals and families with life-limiting illnesses can provide care in various ways.

Friends of Hospice

Hospice of the Calumet Area has a fundraising auxiliary called “Friends of Hospice,” wherein local women volunteer their time and talent to support the organization’s caring mission through warm, congenial friendship, and fundraising activities.

The Friends of Hospice hosts four fundraising events annually, including the Friends and Fashion Style Show in February, the Seeds of Hope in May, the Mum’s the World luncheon in October, and the Hospice Artisans present the Holiday Gift Boutique in November.

About the Hospice of the Calumet Area

The Hospice of the Calumet Area is a not-for-profit organization serving individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses through compassionate care. The organization believes that emotional and spiritual pains need the same attention as physical pain, so they provide a team of professionals to help patients fully cherish life in its final chapter.

For more information, visit http://www.hospicecalumet.org/ today.