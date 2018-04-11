SmartFilm Offers Car Window Tinting to Protect Drivers from UV Rays

The leading source for car window tinting in Arizona says that window tinting not only helps to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer, but it also ensures comfort and safety. Acquire SmartFilm’s Car Window Tinting services.

[MESA, 4/11/2018]—SmartFilm provides window tinting services to residents of Arizona, giving customers adequate protection from UV rays. The window tinting company understands that excessive sun exposure, even when driving, increases the risk of skin cancer and other sun-related skin problems.

SmartFilm cites a published study in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, which concludes that drivers are susceptible to skin cancer as UV rays hit the left side of their face and their left arm. Cars with tinted windows can shield the drivers and their passengers from the sun’s harmful rays, the company says. It is important to use tinted windows that can reduce 99 percent of heat and UV ray exposure.

Comfortable Interior

Driving on a sunny day, particularly in Arizona’s summers, can cause unbearable heat inside the car. High temperatures can make drivers uncomfortable on the road and may cause further problems.

Tinted windows can help keep the car’s interior cool, making long drives as comfortable as possible. This will also minimize the costs of the driver because there will be lesser energy used to cool the car.

Vehicle Privacy

SmartFilm adds that UV protection and comfort are not the only benefits of tinted windows, but it will also improve the privacy of the drivers.

When the car’s windows are tinted, the interior will not be easily visible from the outside. It can prevent people from looking inside the car, keeping valuables safe.

Tinted windows are not only for the aesthetic of the car, but it is beneficial for the driver’s health and the other people in the car. SmartFilm’s knowledgeable technicians ensure meticulous tinting film applications. The service can also do window tinting removal to help drivers comply with state tinting laws.

