Smart Greenhouse Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Smart Greenhouse Market (Hydroponic, Non-hydroponic) by Technology (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Communication Technology, Irrigation System, Material Handling, Valves & Pumps, Control System, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Scope of the Report:

Smart greenhouse may be a thought of greenhouse that cultivates crops while not human intervention. Crops in an exceedingly sensible greenhouse grow while not adjustment of climate or any human interference by any means that for a selected amount. The sensible greenhouse uses numerous microprocessors and sensors to perform functions corresponding to dominant temperature and irrigation system. Any form of plant, fruit, and vegetables are often full-grown at any time of year in sensible greenhouse. This method is value effective and improves potency skillfulness of greenhouses. The need for sensible farming and trend of top farming fuel the expansion of the globe sensible greenhouse market. However, high value of sensible greenhouses is restraining the expansion of the market. On the opposite hand, emergence of vertical farming in urban areas is making opportunities within the market.

The world sensible greenhouse market is segmental supported technology, type, and geographic. On the premise of technology, the market is additional classified into HVAC, crystal rectifier grow light-weight, communication technology, irrigation system, material handling, valves and pumps, system, and others. The kinds of sensible greenhouses coated within the report square measure husbandry and non-hydroponic. The market is split geographically into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and geographic region, geographic area and Africa (LAMEA).

Market Segments:

Global Smart Greenhouse market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Venlo

• Palram

• Nexus Corporation

• Agra Tech

• XingTong

• Shangyang Greenhouse

• Shanghai Jinong

• Xinyu Greenhouse

• NongBang Greenhouse

• GaoZongZhi

• Jinxin

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Hydroponic

• Non-Hydroponic

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Flower Planting

• Vegetable Cultivation

• Fruit Cultivation

• Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Greenhouse in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

