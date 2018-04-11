Report Explores the Global Digital Oilfield Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Digital Oilfield Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Digital Oilfield Market by Services (Automation and Instrumentation, and IT Services), by Processes (Reservoir and Production, Drilling Optimizations) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Digital Oilfield Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Digital Oilfield Market.

Segments Covered

The digital oilfield market is segmented on the basis of services, processes, and region. The segmentation on the basis of services covers automation and instrumentation, and IT services. The automation and instrumentation segment further includes DSC, SCADA, smart well, safety systems, wireless sensor, PLC, CPM and others. The IT Services segment is further divided into IT outsourcing, software, IT services and commissioning and computer equipment/hardware. On the basis of processes the market is segmented as reservoir, production optimization, drilling optimizations and others. Among the processes the production optimization segment accounted for the largest market size in 2015.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Americas region covers the markets such as North America, and South America. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Russia, U.K., and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Malaysia India Australia and Rest of APAC. Among the geographies Europe is expected to be the largest market for digital oilfield market closely followed by Americas over the forecast period 2016 to 2022. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Halliburton Company, Honeywell International Inc., Weatherford International PLC, Paradigm Limited, Pason Systems Inc., and ABB Limited.

Table of Contents

1. Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Digital Oilfield Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in Global Digital Oilfield Market

4. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Services

4.1 Automation and Instrumentation

4.1.1 DSC

4.1.2 SCADA

4.1.3 Smart Well

4.1.4 Safety Systems

4.1.5 Wireless Sensor

4.1.6 PLC

4.1.7 CPM

4.1.8 Others

4.2 IT Services

4.2.1 IT Outsourcing

4.2.2 Software

4.2.3 IT Services and Commissioning

4.2.4 Computer equipment/hardware

5. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

5.1 Reservoir

5.2 Production

5.3 Drilling Optimizations

5.4 Others

6.Global Digital Oilfield Market by Region

6.1 Americas

6.1.1 Americas Digital Oilfield Market by Services

6.1.2 Americas Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

6.1.3 Americas Digital Oilfield Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Digital Oilfield Market by Services

6.2.2 Europe Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

6.2.3 Europe Digital Oilfield Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market by Services

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market by Country

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.4.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Oilfield Market by Services

6.4.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Oilfield Market by Processes

6.4.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Oilfield Market by Sub-region

Company Profiles

7.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.2 Schlumberger Limited

7.3 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

7.4 Halliburton Company

7.5 Pointcross Inc.

7.6 Honeywell International Inc.

7.7 Weatherford International PLC

7.8 Paradigm Limited

7.9 Pason Systems Inc.

7.10 ABB Limited