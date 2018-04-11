Reaves Chiropractic Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Reaves Chiropractic is pleased to announce it is celebrating its first year in business serving the needs of area patients.

Dr. Joanna Reaves opened Reaves Chiropractic in 2017 to provide the best experience through superior patient treatment, exceptional education and customer satisfaction. The River North Chicago chiropractic office includes multiple collaborative providers dedicated to the office’s authentic, holistic approach.

“Our providers work together to help guide our patients to take control of their lives,” Dr. Reaves said.

Reaves Chiropractic treats common back pain conditions stemming from previous injuries, disc herniation, stenosis, sciatica and general lower back pain. Dr. Reaves also treats thoracic outlet syndrome that can cause numbness and tingling in the arms or hands, pinched nerves from poor sleeping posture, and general back pain.

Her collaborative partners provide holistic care, massage therapy; acupuncture, therapeutic yoga and Reiki to help patients achieve pain-free results.

Providing such care is a passion for Dr. Reaves, who started thinking about becoming a chiropractor as early as 8th grade when one treated her sports injuries.

“I’ve come to realize my purpose and passion has been to help and inspire others to live up to their highest potential,” she said. “It is my goal to help others to the best of my abilities with my education and to inspire others to live their best, healthiest life they can.”

She collaborates with providers to help her achieve that success with patients and enable them to live pain-free lives.

Reaves Chiropractic welcomes new patients. Each patient receives individualized treatment starting with a consultation and examination with Dr. Reaves. New patients can find a personal health history form on the website to fill out before their first visit.

For more information, visit its website at http://www.reaveschiro.com or call 312-767-6600.

Contact:

Joanna Reaves

Company: Reaves Chiropractic

Address: 500 North Dearborn St., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60654

Phone: 312.767.6600

Email: drreaves@reaveschiro.com

Website: http://www.reaveschiro.com