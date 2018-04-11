Radio Frequency Component Market Size, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2016

Market Scenario:

Radio frequencies are radio signals that range between 3 KHz to 300 KHz. Components of radio frequency are the building blocks that enable connectivity in various electronic devices that are currently used. The Radio Frequency Components Market enable the transmission and identification of frequencies. There exist various kinds of radio frequencies such as voice frequencies, medium frequencies, ultra high frequencies and super high frequencies among others.

The various equipment used in radio frequency are couplers, power dividers, terminators, attenuators, detectors, adapters and phase shifters among others. The radio frequency components are utilized to obtain high switching rate, reciprocity, reliability, miniaturization and weight reduction. RF Components in correct combinations are the basic components desired by any communication devices for their functioning.

The factor that affects this market is its capability to fit in very small sizes in the applications. With increasing network of universal mobile telecommunications system (3G), the market has witnessed high demand for switches and tuners due to their supporting feature to provide precise functionality to the other main RF devices such as power amplifiers, and demodulators. The major driving factors for growth of radio frequency component market are the rapid technological advancements in wireless communication and the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, set top box and smart television among others.

The global Radio frequency component market is expected to grow from USD ~6 Billion in 2016 to USD~ 16 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~16%. The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as the growing installed base of the barcode system in several industries and low awareness of radio frequency components. The growth is also restrained because of comparatively higher expenditures as compared to the barcode systems.

Key Players:

Qorvo Inc. (U.S.),

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Tsinghua Unigroup (China),

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.),

Broadcom Limited (U.S.),

Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.),

Danaher Corp. (U.S.),

WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Segments:

The global radio frequency component market has been segmented on the basis of components, material and end-users. Components comprises of filters, amplifiers, duplexer, antenna switches and modulators & demodulators. Materials consist of silicon, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, nitride and others. The end-users are consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication and military among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Radio frequency component market is being studied for areas such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the radio frequency component market owing to huge number of early technology adopters and the highly established telecom sector in the North American region. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a growth owing to the rise in consumer disposable income which is projected to lead to increase in adoption of consumer electronic products with connectivity features. Europe is expected to experience huge demand of radio frequency component market with increasing use of electronic devices for industrial, commercial and residential purposes.

Intended Audience:

Radio Manufacturers

Integrators

Radio frequency testers

Research firms

Military and navy

Raw material manufacturers

Study Objectives of Global Radio frequency component Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global IOT- Identity Access Management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Radio frequency component market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, material and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global IOT- Identity Access Management Market.

