Petroleum Coke Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Petroleum Coke Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Petroleum Coke Market by Product (Calcined Coke, and Fuel Grade Coke), by End-Use (Power Plants, Cement Industry, and Blast Furnace) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Petroleum Coke Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Petroleum Coke Market.

High demand for petroleum coke has been witnessed in Asia Pacific region over the past few years owing to developing economies such as China and India. Petroleum coke is also called as petcoke. It is a solid carbon material obtained as a byproduct in the oil refineries. Majorly, it comprises of carbon along with traces of sulfur and heavy metals. Crude oil when refined is processed into petrol, diesel, naphtha, fuel oil, kerosene and residue crude. Further a process known as coking is carried out to produce petcoke. Currently, more than 100 refineries produce petcoke across the globe. Fuel grade coke and calcined coke are the two major types of petroleum coke available in the market. Major applications of fuel grade coke are found in power plants and cement kilns owing to high calorific value and less cost. Calcined coke is used to manufacture titanium oxide and find applications in various industries such as aluminum, bricks, fertilizer, glass and steel.

Market Insights

Increasing investments, high electricity demand and growing population are some of the key drivers of the petroleum coke market in the Asia pacific region. In China, majority of the petroleum coke is used in power plants to generate electricity whereas in India petcoke is used as fuel in cement industry. Petcoke is an internationally traded raw material and is boosting the growth of emerging economies.

Segments Covered

The report provides analysis of global as well as regional markets of the petroleum coke market. In addition, the global petroleum coke market is segmented by product and by end use. By product covers calcined coke, fuel and grade coke. By end use covers power plants, cement industry, blast furnace and others.

