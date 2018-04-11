Organic Energy Bar Market -Fastest Growing population as resulted in organic energy food Industry

Market Definition:

Energy bars are considered to be as supplemented bars which contain high quality cereal, dry fruits and other fruits. Energy bars target people who need quick energy. Energy bars provide various sources of energy such as protein, fat and carbohydrates. Organic energy bar is prepared and processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and do not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Market Scenario:

The global organic energy bar market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. With the changing lifestyle and evolving dietary patterns, convenience food plays an important role in defining the consumers’ food choices in the modern world. Organic energy bar offers high nutritional value owing to the presence of various vitamin, minerals. Innovation in overall chocolate industry and launch of new product is creating a niche for the rising growth of organic energy bar market. Increasing massive growth of organized retail sector is considered to be one of the main factors for the rising growth of this market in the upcoming decade. Consumers are inclined to buy the products from the super markets & hypermarkets instead of the normal grocery shop. Manufacturers of organic energy bar are emphasizing in the packaging of the product to create a strong customer base and also to make a strong brand image to the customers. Organic energy bar manufacturers find a massive opportunity to come in a collaboration with the various organized food service companies in order to spread their presence across the globe.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the organic energy bar market are Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Quest Nutrition, LLC (U.S.), McKee Foods Corporation (U.S.), Quaker Oats Company (U.S.)

Segments

Organic energy bar has been segmented on the basis of type of ingredients which comprises of Fruits, cereals, nut & seeds, sweeteners and others. Organic Energy Bar market has been segmented on the basis of certifications which comprises of 95% certified and 100% certified. Organic Energy Bar market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers and others.

Global organic energy bar market is segmented by ingredients type, certifications type, distribution channel and region

Regional Analysis

The global organic energy bar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing busy life schedules of the consumer which has increased demand for convenience food. Europe is also estimated to account for more than one fourth of the market proportion in the global organic energy bar market. Among the European countries, Germany is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

