Online Fashion Market in Saudi Arabia is expected to Increase at a CAGR of 20% in Future in terms of GMV due to Elevating Demand for Clothing and Footwear from Online Sellers: Ken Research

• In 2017, Riyadh generated maximum revenue in fashion apparel segment amongst different states of Saudi Arabia.

• Gymwear is also gaining popularity in the country among sportswear category with more adoption/ subscribers for fitness clubs. The number of subscribers going to fitness club has more than tripled in the last 7 years to 567 thousand people in 2017.

• Handbags have dominated the online accessories market with leading share in the total GMV generated during the year 2017.

Saudi Arabia online fashion retail market is quite dynamic and is in the early growth phase. A phenomenal growth of 10.1% in the internet users in the last 5 years and in smartphone users in the country have acted as drivers for the online fashion market. Convenience to purchase online, rising disposable income, easy availability of branded products and rising demand for E-commerce products in Riyadh and Jeddah are other major factors which have augmented the growth of online fashion market in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia online fashion industry is moderately concentrated with the presence of around 20-30 fashion websites and dominance of 4 E-commerce portals (Namshi, Souq Fashion, Jollychic and Wadi).

Fashion companies compete with each other on the basis of different parameters such as Discounts, Target Audience, Delivery time, availability of products and different brands, net promoter score and process involved in refund, return and exchange (handling reverse logistics). Future competitive edge in the market will be based on interest free installment options, try-at-home feature, cash-backs in semi closed wallets, private label brand sales, exclusive brands availability and style (plus size stores, maternity wear, exclusive designer wear, Arabian style wear, party and active wear)

According to the report by Ken Research titled “Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry Outlook to 2022 – By Apparel, Footwear and Fashion Accessories, By Menswear, Women wear, Kids wear, by Footwear (Sneakers, Flip-Flops, Sandals, Boots), by Apparel (Top, Dresses and Bottom, Jackets, Shirts and Shorts)”, Saudi Arabia E-commerce market GMV is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022 owing to the rising number of online market players entering the E-commerce industry and efforts of the government to shift people to digital platforms.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Market Size By GMV

• Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Market Segmentation

o By Apparel Market

 By Women, Men and Kids

 By Tops, Dresses & Bottom, Jackets, Skirts, Shorts and Others

o By Fashion Accessories Market

 By Women, Men and Kids

 By Handbags, Belts, Imitation Jewelry, Watches and Others

o By Footwear Market

 By Women, Men & Kids

 By Sneakers, Flip-Flops, Sandals, Boots and Others

o By Demand From Cities

o By Price Range

 For Apparel and Footwear (Economy, Mass, Premium and Elite)

 For Accessories

• Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Market

• Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry

• SWOT Analysis of Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry

• Business Models in Online Fashion Industry

o Market Place Model

o Inventory Led Model

o Omni Channel Model

• Regulatory Landscape on Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Market

• Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Online Fashion Market

• Company Profiles for Major Players in Online Fashion Market

o Namshi General Trading LLC

o Souq Group Pvt. Ltd.

o Wadi International General Trading LLC

o Jollychic.com

• Competitive Landscape of Other Major Players (MarkaVIP, Ubuy.com, Basicxx.com, SIVVI.com, Elabelz

• Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry Outlook and Projections

• Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report, please refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/saudi-arabia-online-fashion-market/143000-105.html

