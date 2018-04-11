Oncology Biosimilars Market to 2024: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oncology Biosimilars Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oncology Biosimilars Market by application (cancer treatment drugs and supportive care drugs), end-user (hospitals and retail pharmacies) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oncology Biosimilars Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oncology Biosimilars Market. According to report the global oncology biosimilars market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global oncology biosimilars market covers segments such as, application and end-user. On the basis of application the global oncology biosimilars market is categorized into cancer treatment drugs and supportive care drugs. On the basis of end-user the global oncology biosimilars market is categorized into hospitals and retail pharmacies.



Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oncology biosimilars market such as, Sandoz, Amgen, Biocon, Hospira, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Pfizer, Baxter and Sanofi.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global oncology biosimilars market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of oncology biosimilars market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the oncology biosimilars market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oncology biosimilars market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

4. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

4.1. Cancer Treatment Drugs

4.2. Supportive Care Drugs

5. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-User

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Retail Pharmacies

6. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

6.1.2. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

6.1.3. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

6.2.2. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

6.2.3. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application

6.4.2. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by End-user

6.4.3. RoW Oncology Biosimilars Market by Sub-region

7.Company Covered

7.1. Sandoz

7.2. Amgen

7.3. Biocon

7.4. Hospira

7.5. F Hoffmann-la Roche

7.6. Cipla

7.7. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

7.8. Pfizer

7.9. Baxter

7.10. Sanofi

