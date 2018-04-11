Natural Gas Liquids Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Natural Gas Liquids Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Natural Gas Liquids Market by product type (ethane, propane, butane, iso-butane, pentane and pentane plus) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Natural Gas Liquids Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Natural Gas Liquids Market.

Market Insights

The global natural gas liquids market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% during 2017-2023. Increasing demand for ethane, butane and propane with their application in petrochemical industry is the key factor driving the growth of global natural gas liquid market. Furthermore, rising demand for natural gas liquid products in refineries such as to convert ethane into ethylene by steam cracking, propane used for cracking petroleum into gasoline and ISO-butane to increase the octane number of motor gasoline to improve its quality will drive this market globally. Moreover, increasing population with changing lifestyle and high residential usage of propane and butane products for burning, heating and cooking which in turn will drive the global natural gas liquid market over the forecast period. However, decline in crude oil prices and tough competition from other energy by products such as bio gas and methane gas are the key restraining factors for the growth of this market over the forecast period. Hence, development in the infrastructure for natural gas liquid and recent discoveries as well as innovations will bring more opportunities to the global natural gas liquid market for the next six years.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the natural gas liquids market by product type and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes ethane, propane, butane, ISO-butane, pentane and pentane plus. Moreover, ethane is accounted as the largest product segment in the natural gas liquid market due to its rising applications in several end use industries globally. Furthermore, propane is the second largest product segment

Companies profiled:

The companies covered in the report Include Exxonmobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., Bp Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, Conocophillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Statoil ASA, Linn Energy Llc, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., and Alkcon Corp.

