Looking for the Limited Series 2017 Argo Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R? Find it at Shank’s Argo

With only 50 units in production, it can be difficult to find the limited-edition Argo Avenger Hunt Master R. Luckily, Shank’s Argo is the place to go for this hard-to-find XTV.

[CHAMBERSBURG, 4/11/2018]—In celebration of its 50th anniversary in the XTV industry, Shank’s Argo has launched an exclusive anniversary version of the Argo Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R. This XTV saw a very limited release, with only 50 ever being produced.

As one of the leading providers of Argo XTV’s and Argo XTV accessories, Shanks Argo carries this rare Avenger edition in their shop.

Argo XTV

Argo was founded in 1967 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. One of the leading providers of all-terrain and amphibious vehicles in North America, Argo produces ATVs and XTVs for commercial, governmental/public sector, and personal use.

The 50th Anniversary Edition of the Argo Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R

Built for the professional outdoorsman, the 50th anniversary limited edition Avenger Hunt Master R retains the original features of the Hunt Master series, with the notable addition of a new, Mossy Oak Break-up Country camouflage pattern. The rare XTV also boasts heated hand grips and back trim, along with premium seats that come in black. The limited edition 8×8 also carries a special 50th anniversary badge on its body.

Under the hood of the limited-edition Avenger is a liquid-cooled Kohler Aegis LH 775, one of the most powerful quad engines commercially available. The Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R can haul more than 900 pounds of cargo on land, and over 700 pounds of cargo on water. The XTV also has a maximum towing capacity of 1,800 pounds, with 6-rider capacity on land, and 4-rider capacity on water.

Only 50 of these Argo Avenger units were produced last year, with many units already having been sold through various suppliers across the country.

About Shank’s Argo

For more than 30 years, Shank’s Argo has been one of the leading providers of outdoor power equipment in the Cumberland Valley of South Central PA. Shank’s Argo carries a very wide selection of products from various leading manufacturers, with their businesses developing an expertise in the Argo eXtreme Terrain Vehicles line of products.

To learn more about their products and services, visit their website: https://www.shanksargo.com/.