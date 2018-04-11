King Injury Firm Lawyer to Star in New Southern Charm New Orleans Cast

The King Firm’s very own lawyer, Justin Reese, will be a part of the popular reality TV show, Southern Charm New Orleans, this coming season. The show will focus on Reese and his high-profile friends as they work, love and live in The Big Easy. The cast members include Reese, a prominent New Orleans personal injury lawyer and sports agent (also son to Judge Dottie Reese), Tamica Lee, an entertainment news reporter, Barry Smith, an entrepreneur, Reagan Charleston, a New Orleans socialite, Jeff Charleston, a retired NFL player, and Jon Moody, a local artist.

Reese sums up the show pretty well by saying, “My circle is well-to-do, easy on the eyes, and most of all, wellconnected. And though we all have our different histories and beliefs, we all manage to be a big melting pot of gumbo around here.”

There’s plenty about Reese on the show. Of course, much of the show entails his business endeavors, but also his love life. On the show he confesses, “I’m a little bit of a momma’s boy. I definitely want to get married. I’m not running, but I’m also not sprinting.”

Though the group is pretty high-profile, you can expect the same fun and shenanigans that originally drew viewers to the original show Southern Charm, which is based in Charleston. The show received rave reviews and viewership and Bravo, who produces the show, thought New Orleans would be a good fit for the show’s southern socialite theme.

The show is sure to include some incredible parties, fashion, food, and fun. To find out more about the show, visit http://www.bravotv.com/southern-charm-new-orleans . Southern Charm New Orleans premieres Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c.

Contact:

Company: King Injury Firm

Address: 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70119

Phone: 888-241-8766

Email: info@kinginjuryfirm.com

Website: http://xdrenaline.com