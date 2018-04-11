iPower 45-Watt Multi-Spectrum LED Grow Light for Plant Growth and Flowering, The Only ISOLATED LED DRIVER DESIGN on Market

Quick Overview

225 LED’s; 165 Red LED lights (660 nm wavelength) + 60 Blue LED lights (465 nm wavelength), 660 and 430nm; 630 and 465nm are respectively 4 peaks of growth spectrum for maximum chlorophyll A -and B production

ABS plastic material molding, built into the plastic port, built-in three drive power

This product is suitable for bananas, flowers, dendrobium orchids, seaweed, green peppers, eggplant, bitter gourd, tomatoes, grapes, lettuce and other herbs, vegetables, flowers, plants and plant tissue -culture

The only ISOLATED LED DRIVER DESIGN on the market, safe for application with no electrical shock risk. 2 year manufacturer warranty

Widely used in greenhouse, plant factory, greenhouse farming, flower farming, indoor garden, water soluble breeding, pipeline cultivation, farm, potted plants, spray the plant, tissue culture and so on

