Integrated Telecom Infrastructure Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2023

The integrated telecom infrastructure market is growing at a fast rate owing to advancements in 5G spectrum, growing demand for smartphone and advancements in the mobile communication technology. The infrastructure of telecommunication sharing is generally divided into active and passive, which includes civil infrastructure, electrical and electronic infrastructure, network infrastructure, and management layer infrastructure. These are basically the infrastructure sharing components, also known as cell site, consisting of electronic and non-electronic infrastructure. The passive infrastructure is sharing the non-electronic infrastructure at the cell site, which includes civil infrastructure components such as antennas, cables, ducts, power source, shelter, etc. This forms a basic and important infrastructure as far as integrated telecom is concerned. On the other hand, the active infrastructure is sharing the electronic infrastructure such as couplers, amplifiers, rectifier, repeaters, microcontrollers, network devices, and many more. This includes the network and electrical infrastructure. The major factor that drives the market growth of integrated telecom infrastructure is the advancement in telecommunication and wireless technology like VoLTE, and 5G. Many countries are adopting the 5G technology for better call quality, higher spectrum, and cheaper infrastructure.

Segmentation

The integrated telecom infrastructure market is segmented into services, components, and infrastructure type. On the basis of services, the market is further segmented into professional services, technical services, and managed services. The professional services includes network consulting (network designing and planning), system integration (network migration and transformation), and network optimization. The professional services lead market since they are the most used services and they serve as a backbone to the integrated telecom infrastructure. On the other hand, the technical services include, deployment (installation and commission), maintenance (repair and replacement), and support (helpdesk and trouble shooting). The technical service is growing at a fast rate owing to the lack of experienced and skilled labor encouraging the companies to adopt the automation of helpdesk support, troubleshooting, and installation. The managed services include network outsourcing, and hosted & managed services and applications.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into power component, network component, telecom tower, video component, and network management component. The power component provides the required power to operate the electrical equipment like antenna receivers, antenna transmitters, network devices (routers, switches, modems) and transmission devices (repeaters, amplifiers). However, the network component is leading this market segment as it includes the LAN, MAN, and WAN technology required for the widespread of telecom network. In addition to network component, optical component plays an equally important role as it includes fiber optic cables, optical transmitters, and couplers. The Video component is expected to increase at a fast rate as this is the result of the advancement in VoLTE and 5G technology.

On the basis of infrastructure type, the market is sub-segmented in to civil infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, network infrastructure, and management layer infrastructure. These infrastructure are important in the overall operation of the telecommunication. The management layer infrastructure segment is growing at the fastest rate owing to constantly growing need for upgrades and maintenance.

Key players

Some of the prominent players in the global Integrated Telecom Infrastructure Market: Nu Tek India Ltd. (India), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), CROC Inc (Russia), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (U.S.), Experis IT Pvt. Ltd, ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Regional Analysis

The integrated telecom infrastructure regional analysis covers the geographical regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is leading the global market and is expected to shows the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing government spending to adopt VoLTE, 5G, and other advanced mobile telecommunication technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in the development of telecommunication infrastructure. India has launched its own independent satellites to provide a better geographical coverage and increase the global positioning system (GPS). India is also helping the countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar to develop the telecommunication infrastructure. On the other hand, Europe and North America are already matured market in integrated telecom infrastructure as these regions are the early adopters of these technologies and continue to show a steady growth. Europe shows a steady growth in the telecom infrastructure due to its European Union policies of no border restrictions. The mobile operators cover up the entire geographical segment of these countries. Also, the population and smartphone penetration of the regions is less than that of Asia Pacific. North America gets the third spot in the integrated telecom infrastructure due to the already established integrated mobile technologies. However, major upgrades are taking place in these regions to improve the communication and create a more integrated infrastructure.

