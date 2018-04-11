Infant Phototherapy Devices Market to reach a market size of $101 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size was valued at $72million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $101 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Mobile Device market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;. The Quartz Halogen Lamps market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/infant-phototherapy-devices-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are D-Rev, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare (A healthcare division Of GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Weyer GmbH, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size Segmentation

By Configuration

Mobile Device

Fixed Device

By Light Source

Fluorescent Lamps (FL)

Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Quartz Halogen Lamps

Gas Discharge Tubes

By End User

Hospital

Neonatal Clinics

By Geography

North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size

US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size

Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size

Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size

Other NA Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size

Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Other EU Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Asia Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Other APAC Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Other LAMEA Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Companies Profiled

D-Rev

AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

GE Healthcare (A healthcare division Of GE Company)

Atom Medical Corporation

Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

Weyer GmbH

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.

