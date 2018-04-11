Have a thrilling experience of staying at the best hotel in Atascadero

The below press release will inform you about a leading hotel in Atascadero. It provides guests with exciting amenities along with comfortable and amazing stay.

Searching for a place where you can have a pleasant experience of your leisure vacation? Well, there is a wonderful place which is known as Atascadero. This is the place where you can bring your family and friends for exciting fun. This city of California offers several amazing attractions to the tourists. And those attractions include The Charles Paddock Zoo, Lake Park, Frolicking frog cellars, and many others. Aside from this, you can find a number of hotels to stay here. While choosing a hotel for yourself, you should always keep in mind the comfort, convenience, cleanliness, excellent amenities, and high-class customer services.

For your needs of an ideal place to stay, Vino Inn & Suites is here with numerous facilities to provide you with. This place is situated amongst luscious shade trees and the sweet scent of rose bushes alongside an outdoor pool. At our hotel, you will be able to enjoy a warm and comforting atmosphere. We make our guest stay at our themed rooms which give them a scenic adventure. Whether you want to get a smoking, non-smoking, or spacious suites, we offer options of rooms with world-class amenities such as cable TV with HBO, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, desk and chair, free Wi-Fi, air conditioner with heater, regular housekeeping services, and many others.

Our hotel is close to many popular restaurants, coffee shops, and Pismo beach where you can enjoy playing games and partying with your companions. Being a top-rated hotel, we make sure that our guests enjoy each and every moment during their vacation. If you choose us to get a stay, then you will return to your home with a complete satisfaction and indelible memories.

Apart from all this, you can get the easy access to Avila beach from our hotel and save your time. If you are not sure how to book a room in our hotel, then you can pay a visit to our website and take benefits of our online booking services. For any query, you can contact us through a phone call. So, what are you waiting for? Book a well-developed room now!

Contact us –

Vino Inn & Suites

6895 The Camino Real Atascadero

California – 93422

Phone – +1 805 466 2231

Website – www.atascaderovinoinn.com