Gravity Payments And Amilia Partner To Help Communities Embrace New Technology

Two companies are partnering together to fundamentally change the way community organizations can accept funding – specifically making it possible and affordable to accept payments online.

Seattle – Gravity Payments and Amilia were inspired to partner together after seeing that community businesses found the process of searching for the right e-commerce solution a daunting task. These two cutting-edge companies are confident that this new alliance will provide activity-based organizations with an integrated payment solution to not only make the registration process easier but help cut down on administrative tasks as well.

Empower local communities to accelerate their growth through e-commerce

Community organizations often don’t receive the same support, level of technology and fair pricing as bigger businesses when it comes to accepting online payments. With this partnership, Gravity Payments and Amilia want to create an avenue where local independent organizations are given an affordable but robust option that relieves stress from their day-to-day operations.

“It was important to us to align with another company who puts community businesses first and helps them remain incredibly successful. This partnership with Amilia does just that by supporting small business owners so they can get back to doing what they love – serving their clients,” said Tammi Kroll, COO of Gravity Payments.

Tech companies serving people

Gravity Payments and Amilia are not typical tech companies. They are people-driven companies building technology to allow local organizations to better connect with their communities. According to Francois Gaouette, CEO of Amilia, ʺThis partnership allows us to offer organizations better technology and simpler, integrated payments so local businesses can focus on better serving their members. ʺ

About Amilia:

Amilia was founded in 2008 when Mr. Gaouette came to the realization that the Sports and Recreation industry was broken. Today, Amilia is changing the online registration and management game for community organizations, enabling them to run programs and activities easily and efficiently. More than 700,000 people in Canada and the United States combined trust Amilia’s commitment to hard work, growth and innovation.

About Gravity Payments:

CEO Dan Price founded Gravity at 19 after seeing a friend who owned a local business get taken advantage of by her credit card processor. He knew he could create something better. Today, Gravity’s mission remains as steadfast as ever: to reduce the costs and headaches associated with accepting payments and to stand up for the little gal or guy. Over 20,000 independent businesses across the US trust Gravity to save them millions in fees and hours in frustration by making it easy for them to accept payments. Gravity’s simple values of honesty, transparency, and doing business with integrity has set it apart from many other processors, making it the most trusted name in the payments industry.

To learn more about this partnership, please contact:

Alysson Smith

Business Development & Partnership – Amilia

514-966-0335

alysson.smith ( @ ) amilia dot com

http://info.amilia.com/industry/gravity-payments

Ryan Pirkle

Marketing & Communications – Gravity Payments

206-388-5900

rpirkle ( @ ) gravitypayments dot com

https://gravitypayments.com/partners/amilia/