Global Substation Automation Market: By Component, Module, Communication Channel, Industry – Forecast till 2023

The Substation Automation Market report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Drilling Fluids market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments.

The advanced smart substation automation system is boosting the demand of substation automation market because it is widely used in the applications of power systems. The implementation of conventional protection is vital for substation. The requirement of these system are used for protection and control of these automation. It monitors the equipment’s condition. These systems are integrated with intelligent electronic devices that can protect and control the system and offer high performance remote functions of power system management.

Substation Automation market competition by top manufacturers/players, with volume, revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Manufacturing Base and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Tropos Network (U.S.), EATON Corp. (U.S.), Encore Networks (U.S.), Grid Net (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Power System Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ametek (U.S.), SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

The global substation automation market is segmented into component, module, communication channel, industry, and region. The component is sub-segmented into recloser controller, capacitor bank controller, smart meter, load tap controller and others. The module is sub-segmented into SCADA, intelligent electronic device, communication network and others. The communication channel segment is sub-segmented into Ethernet, copper wire communication, power line communication, optical fiber communication and others. The industry is sub-segmented into utility, transportation, mining, steel, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

