Global Power Rental Market to Surpass USD 21,765.1 million by 2023.

Global Gas Power Rental Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2017 to 2023.

The power rental is defined as renting of generator sets for the power generation and that runs on gas, diesel, or any other fuel. They are used in various industrial and commercial applications. Shortage of power supply, will ultimately increase in the use of power rental equipment. This will lead to the growth of this market. In India, the demand of electricity has always been more than the supply, which causes problems for many industries. To boost the development of power supply, the government of India has created many corporations such as State Electricity Boards (SEB), NTPC Limited, and NHPC limited. Even after this developments there is shortage of power supply in the country. Hence the use of power rental equipment is more. Additionally, many countries looking to develop their infrastructure, heavy investments have been made to boost the infrastructural activities globally. This also has the positive impact on the growth of the market. However, emission regulations for diesel engines, is the factor that may hamper the growth of market.

The key players of global power rental market are Aggreko Plc. (U.K.), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Herc Rentals Inc. (U.S.), Speedy Hire Plc. (U.K.), Ashtead Group Plc. (U.K.), United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), APR Energy (U.S.), Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V. (The Netherlands), L.M. Generating Power Co. Ltd. Ltd (Canada) and others.

North America region dominates the global power rental market. North America accounted for the largest market share of 31.60% in 2018, with a market value of USD 3,773.9 million. Aging grid infrastructure and natural calamities, which causes frequent power outages and increasing demand industrial sector fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 2,663.2 million in 2018; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period.

