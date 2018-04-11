Executive Class Flights Offers To Save Up To 70% On Business Class Flights

Fort Worth, TX ( webnewswire.com ) April 11, 2018 – Executive Class Flights offers business and first class travelers an opportunity to save up to 70% on published ticket prices while traveling from New York to London. Travelers interested in booking business class flights can either fill in the contact form or call them via phone.

“New York to London is a very popular destination. People traveling to one of these cities can save anywhere from 40% to 70% on ticket prices. Besides New York to London, we offer discounted business class airfare on several destinations, including New York to Beijing, New York to Paris, New York to Tokyo, Los Angeles to London, and even Dallas to London,” says a spokesperson for Executive Class Travel.

Executive Class Travel has been helping corporate clients, individual clients, and businesses save thousands of dollars by way of cheap business class airfares. “Besides helping with tickets, we make sure that passengers enjoy a stress-free journey. Our services are fast and unlike any other offered by similar agencies,” adds the spokesperson,

The company offers a 100% price match guarantee on ticket prices that will never be undersold. They also offer flexible payment options, thus making traveling easy and stress-free.

Executive Class Travel was started in 1992, It helps first, and business class flight passengers book tickets to destinations across the world.

https://www.executiveclassflights.com/

