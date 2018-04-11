Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Factors such as increasing importance for data governance by organizations across various end-user verticals is the key factor that contributes in the growth of global enterprise metadata management market. Metadata is defined as the structured set of information set that describes, clarifies, and locates the other set of information.

The company has designed an adaptive metadata manager data governance tool to enable organizations and institute data policies and lets users access, manage and analyze important data assets. Cambridge Semantics a key player in enterprise metadata management market, the company offers data management solutions for departmental as well as enterprise-wide needs. Anzo-based solutions provide greater business agility, faster time-to-market and trustworthy data by keeping data relationships and lineage. These solutions use a common conceptual business model to manage data.

The factors driving the growth of the enterprise metadata management market is the growing significance for data governance and data standardization by organizations across various industries in the global enterprise metadata management market. Other aspects such as the lack of understanding about the potential benefits of enterprise metadata management solutions and technological challenges in metadata storage are most likely to hinder the progress of global enterprise metadata management market.

The global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Adaptive (U.S.)

• ASG Technologies (U.S.)

• Cambridge Semantics (U.S.)

• CentricMinds (VIC)

• Collibra (U.S.)

• Data Advantage Group (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• Informatica (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Talend (U.S.)

• TopQuadrant (North Carolina)

• Alation (U.S.)

• AWS (U.S.)

• Datum LLC (U.S.)

• Infogix (U.S.)

• Mulesoft (U.S.)

• Global IDs (U.S.)

• Smartlogic (U.S.)

• Idera (U.S.)

• erwin Inc. (U.S.)

• Information Builders (U.S.)

• Orchestra Networks (France)

• Trillium Software (U.S.)

• Varonics Systems (U.S.)

Segments:

The global enterprise metadata management market is segmented by services, application, metadata type, deployment model and end-user. By service segment, the market consists of professional and managed services. The professional services further sub-segmented into support and maintenance, consulting, education and training. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By application segment, the market consists of governance and compliance management, risk management product and process management, incident management and others.

By metadata type, the segment consists of business metadata, technical metadata and operational metadata. By end-user segment the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare and life science, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global enterprise metadata management market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America accounts for largest share in the global enterprise metadata management market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Also, the presence of prominent players specialized in metadata management in the region and growing demand for collaborative business environment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Other factors such as expansion of enterprise and continuous adaptation to business intelligence and analytics solutions by organizations, drive the market growth.

