El Paso Mexican Restaurants to Donate Earnings to Its Fundraiser

[SPRINGFIELD, 04/11/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant, a chain of Mexican restaurants in the Washington Metropolitan Area, offers its customers the opportunity to donate to charity simply by eating in any of its four branches.

“Eat at El Paso, Raise Funds!”

El Paso Mexican Restaurant pledges to donate 15 percent of the proceeds of a customer’s bill.Customers only need to bring its fundraising flyer when they visit any of the restaurant’s locations.

The flyer, downloadable from El Paso Mexican Restaurant’s website, pledges to donate 15 percent to any of El Paso Mexican Restaurant’s causes. These organizations may be groups that the business supports or organizations that have requested assistance with fundraising needs.

Organizations may request El Paso Mexican Restaurant’s assistance with their fundraising needs by filling up and submitting a Fundraiser Request Form at least two weeks in advance. If approved, the organization will help assist in a fundraising event.

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

El Paso Mexican Restaurant calls this fundraising an event where “everybody wins” because customers can help charity while “helping [themselves] to some great food.” And it is El Paso Mexican Restaurant’s great food which has helped them grow from one restaurant to the four restaurants it has today.

All of its restaurants serve authentic dishes prepared as mild or spicy as its customers prefer. It also serves daily specials and an extensive cocktail menu from its bar.

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant is a chain of Mexican restaurants within the Washington Metropolitan Area. Its restaurants serve a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine with spiciness depending on the customers’ requests.

El Paso Mexican Restaurant’ss branches have a fully-stocked bar, daily specials, and outdoor seating. It accepts large catering orders and has three restaurants with private rooms to accommodate parties.

