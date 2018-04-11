Pinecrest Shell’s periodic maintenance services address engine problems common among cars four to five years old. The shop also offers diagnostics and scanning for hybrid vehicles.

[Alexandria, 4/11/2018] Pinecrest Shell, a full-service auto repair shop in Virginia, performs routine 60K- and 100K-mile maintenance work for a wide range of vehicle types and brands. The shop offers these services, along with annual check-ups and oil changes for every 5,000-6,000 miles, to help drivers keep their cars in optimal condition.

Some argue that these services are excessive and unnecessary, but the seasoned mechanics at Pinecrest Shell beg to differ.

Maintenance in the Face of Modernization

Auto manufacturers are building fuel-efficient electric vehicles (EV) in response to the stricter emissions regulations and increasing environmental awareness around the world. Experts say these powerful and efficient vehicles need less frequent maintenance and repairs.

But even though Forbes reports that EV sales have an annual average growth of 32 percent, the Union of Concerned Scientists says not even 1 percent of US households own an EV. A more significant share of the market still goes to diesel-powered cars. Hence, routine services for combustion engine vehicles are relevant and necessary despite the electric car revolution.

It’s also worth noting that EVs still need periodic maintenance and diagnostics — special services that only auto repair shops with modern equipment can perform. Pinecrest Shell is proud to be one.

Services that Maintain Engine Function

Pinecrest Shell offers basic services, like an oil change and brake flush every two years. It recommends a more comprehensive check when a car hits 60 thousand miles, which often happens in the fourth year. Car owners can request fuel filter replacements and a BG transmission flush, as well as fuel induction services.

As Pinecrest Shell is not one to charge for unnecessary repairs, it only offers spark plug replacement every 100 thousand miles, or around the fifth year.

The one-stop repair shop also performs emission repairs and safety inspections apart from standard tune-ups and body repairs.

About Pinecrest Shell

Pinecrest Shell is a gasoline station, convenience store, and auto repair shop along the Little River Turnpike highway in Alexandria, Virginia. It offers complete automotive repair and maintenance services, including computer reprogramming, diagnostics, brake repair, and wheel balancing.

Visit www.pinecrestshell.com to view the complete list of its services.