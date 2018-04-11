Digital Inspection Market to reach a market size of $26.7 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Inspection Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Inspection Market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Hardware Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Services Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, General Electric (GE) are the forerunners in the Digital Inspection market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Inspection Market

Digital Inspection Market

The Metrology market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Inspection Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Machine Vision market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The NDT market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Manufacturing market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Inspection Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Food & Pharmaceuticals market would garner market size of $3,007.5 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Inspection Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of General Electric (GE), Mistras Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Hexagon AB, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.), Carl Zeiss AG, Basler AG, and Omron Corporation.

Global Digital Inspection Market Size Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Metrology

Machine Vision

NDT

By Dimension

3D

2D

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Electronics and Semiconductor

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America Digital Inspection Market Size

US Digital Inspection Market Size

Canada Digital Inspection Market Size

Mexico Digital Inspection Market Size

Rest of Global Digital Inspection Market Size

Europe Digital Inspection Market

Germany Digital Inspection Market

UK Digital Inspection Market

France Digital Inspection Market

Russia Digital Inspection Market

Spain Digital Inspection Market

Italy Digital Inspection Market

Rest of Europe Digital Inspection Market

Asia Pacific Digital Inspection Market

China Digital Inspection Market

Japan Digital Inspection Market

India Digital Inspection Market

South Korea Digital Inspection Market

Singapore Digital Inspection Market

Malaysia Digital Inspection Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Inspection Market

LAMEA Digital Inspection Market

Brazil Digital Inspection Market

Argentina Digital Inspection Market

UAE Digital Inspection Market

Saudi Arabia Digital Inspection Market

South Africa Digital Inspection Market

Nigeria Digital Inspection Market

Rest of LAMEA Digital Inspection Market

Companies Profiled

General Electric (GE)

Mistras Group, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Hexagon AB

Cognex Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.)

Carl Zeiss AG

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

