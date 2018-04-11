David Van Sant Has Been Nominated and Accepted as a Two Years AIOPIA’S 10 Best in Georgia For Client Satisfaction

The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Georgia’s Personal Injury Attorney David Van Sant as Two Years 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. AIOPIA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOPIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of Personal Injury law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

We congratulate David Van Sant on this achievement and we are honored to have him as a Two Years AIOPIA Member.

You can contact David Van Sant directly at: 770-886-9199 or http://www.vansantlaw.com

Contact:

David Van Sant

Company: Van Sant Law, LLC

Address: Cumming, GA

Phone: 770-886-9199

Website: http://www.vansantlaw.com