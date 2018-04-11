Current Trends in Microspheres Market with Future Scope Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by resins types (acrylics, polyesters, alkyds, epoxies, polyurethanes), by distribution channels (company-owned stores, independent distributors, large retailers, wholesalers), by applications (interior, exterior), by end-users (residential, commercial) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market. According to report the global waterborne architectural coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global waterborne architectural coatings market covers segments such as, resins types, distribution channels, applications and end-users. On the basis of resins types the global waterborne architectural coatings market is categorized into acrylics, polyesters, alkyds, epoxies, polyurethanes and others. On the basis of distribution channels the global waterborne architectural coatings market is categorized into company-owned stores, independent distributors and large retailers and wholesalers. On the basis of applications the global waterborne architectural coatings market is categorized into interior and exterior. On the basis of end-users the global waterborne architectural coatings market is categorized into residential and commercial.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterborne architectural coatings market such as, Akzo Nobel, Axalta, Berger Paints, Benjamin Moore, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Dulux Australia, Sherwin-Williams, BASF SE and Valspar.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterborne architectural coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterborne architectural coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterborne architectural coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterborne architectural coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market

4.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Resins Types

4.1. Acrylics

4.2. Polyesters

4.3. Alkyds

4.4. Epoxies

4.5. Polyurethanes

4.6. Others

5.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Distribution Channels

5.1. Company-owned Stores

5.2. Independent Distributors

5.3. Large Retailers and Wholesalers

6.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Applications

6.1. Interior

6.2. Exterior

7.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by End-users

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial

8.Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Resins Types

8.1.2. North America Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Distribution Channels

8.1.3. North America Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Applications

8.1.4. North America Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by End-users

8.1.5. North America Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Resins Types

8.2.2. Europe Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Distribution Channels

8.2.3. Europe Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Applications

8.2.4. Europe Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by End-users

8.2.5. Europe Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Resins Types

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Distribution Channels

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Applications

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by End-users

8.3.5. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Resins Types

8.4.2. RoW Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Distribution Channels

8.4.3. RoW Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Applications

8.4.4. RoW Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by End-users

8.4.5. RoW Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market by Sub-region

9.Company Covered

9.1. AKZO Nobel

9.2. Axalta

9.3. Berger Paints

9.4. Benjamin Moore

9.5. PPG Industries

9.6. Nippon Paint

9.7. Dulux Australia

9.8. Sherwin-williams

9.9. BASF SE

9.10. Valspar

