Conservatory Craftsmen Uses Smart Technology for Energy-Efficient Conservatory Management

Conservatory Craftsmen installs the latest smart technology to provide convenient and energy-efficient conservatories that its clients can operate hands-free.

[MINNEAPOLIS, 04/11/2018] –– Conservatory Craftsmen, a family-owned company in Minnesota that designs and installs conservatories, gives clients “the conservatory of their dreams” by providing installed smart technology systems in their conservatories and greenhouses. Homeowners can have energy-efficient, automated features installed, maintaining an ideal environment for indoor gardens.

Energy-Efficient Technology

Conservatory Craftsmen leads the conservatory industry in providing smart technology, which caters to clients’ preferences. The price range of each project may vary due to different factors such as technology, windows, and design. However, Conservatory Craftsmen’s automated conservatories have features that make owning a greenhouse more convenient. The system limits the need for manual adjustments from the homeowner.

With smart technology installed, the indoor temperature remains constant without raising the energy consumption. The conservatory adjusts to the weather outside, as well as the ambient temperature (if it’s raining or sunny).

Technology for scheduled irrigation or timed watering also promotes energy efficiency for conservatories and greenhouses while maintaining ideal conditions for plants.

Conservatory Automation

Conservatory Craftsmen’s greenhouse automation also goes beyond the task of irrigating the plants. The technology can be programmed to automatically close windows, adjust the temperature, and lower or raise the shades.

Clients may opt for smartphone or voice control, much like the Amazon Alexa, to manage their conservatories when they are out. So homeowners need not worry about having direct access to the conservatory when adjustments have to be made. For instance, a homeowner need not worry about an open window when it rains, as the smart technology would automatically close it when it detects rain.

About Conservatory Craftsmen

Conservatory Craftsmen designs and builds conservatories, greenhouses, and orangeries. Family-owned and operating for over 20 years, the company handles the entire process, from designing to installation. It has added smart technology, such as automated blinds and climate control, into its conservatories to give clients the best quality and convenience.

