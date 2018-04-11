Cellular Confinement Systems Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cellular Confinement Systems Market by materials (high density polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene), by applications (earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cellular Confinement Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cellular Confinement Systems Market. The global market size of cellular confinement systems market (geocells market) in terms of revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.0% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Ask for Sample PDF of Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/776

Market Insights

The global Cellular confinement systems market was sized over USD 950 million in 2015. In terms of volume, the global Cellular confinement systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. The global market for cellular confinement systems (geocells) is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand from emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, owing to its increasing use in construction segment. Rapid infrastructure and road developments, growing urbanization in emerging markets, increasing usage of geocells in slope and channel protection are the primary factors that are likely to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, prevalence of substitutes to geocells is likely to restrain the growth in this market over the period of 2017 to 2023; however the impact of this restraining factor is projected to be minimal in the longer run. The ongoing research and development activities in the cellular confinement systems design is projected to create more opportunities for the heavy load applications over the years to come.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the cellular confinement systems market by materials, and applications. On the basis of materials used for manufacturing of cellular confinement systems the market covers analysis of high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, polyester and other materials. The HDPE segment accounted for the largest market share both in terms of value and volume. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways, and others. Among the applications the earth reinforcement segment accounted for the largest market share, while construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Polymer Group Inc., Geocell Systems Inc., Strata Systems inc., Presto Geosystems, TMP Geosynthetics, ABG Geosynthetics, Huifeng Geosynthetics, SABK International, Tensar International Ltd. Admir Technologies and Armtec infrastructure Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_cellular_confinement_systems_market

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Cellular Confinement Systems Market

4. Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023

4.1 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

4.2 Polypropylene

4.3 Polyester

4.4 Other materials

5. Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Earth reinforcement applications

5.2 Construction

5.3 Slope protection

5.4 Railways and roadways

5.5 Others

6. Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS) 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.1.2 North America Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.1.3 North America Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Country (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.2.2 Europe Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.2.3 Europe Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Country (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Country (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Materials (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.4.2 RoW Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Applications (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

6.4.3 RoW Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Country (USD Million, MILLION SQ. METERS)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Polymer Group Inc.

7.2 Geocell Systems Inc.

7.3 Strata Systems inc.

7.4 Presto Geosystems

7.5 TMP Geosynthetics

7.6 ABG Geosynthetics

7.7 Huifeng Geosynthetics

7.8 SABK International

7.9 Tensar International Ltd.

7.10 Admir Technologies

7.11 Armtec infrastructure Inc.