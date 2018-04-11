Automotive Roof Racks Market Analysis From 2018 To 2023

Automotive Roof Racks Market research report 2018 explores “Automotive Roof Racks Market by Material (Aluminum Alloy, Composite Plastic and Others), By Type (Roof Mount, Raised Rail, Gutter and others), By Application (Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), and region Forecast To 2023” by MarketResearchFuture, the global market for global automotive pressure sensor market is expected to reach USD 5,587.3 Million By 2023 With 6.69% CAGR.

Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Highlights:

One of the factor driving the growth of the automotive roof rack market is increase in development and growth of the automotive sector. The growth in the automotive sector will led to increase in use of roof racks in the vehicles. This will led to the growth of automotive roof rack market. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are rising disposable income, increase in the standard of living. People will purchase more vehicles due to rising disposable income, which will ultimately led to the growth of this market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The key players in automotive roof racks market are Thule Group (Sweden), Magna International, Inc.(Ontario), VDL Hapro bv (Netherlands), MINTH Group Limited(China), Cruzber S.A (Spain), Atera GmbH (Germany), Rhino-Rack (U.S.), BOSAL (Belgium), JAC Products (U.S.) and Yakima Products Inc. (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

The market has been analyzed based on type, material, application, and region. On the basis of materials, Aluminum Alloy segment is expected to dominate the automotive roof racks market due to the properties such as light weight, high strength, high corrosion resistance and easy machining. The ability of high strength, and corrosion resistance enables the user to use more of aluminum. This will led to the growth of aluminum alloy segment. Based on type, roof mount segment is expected to dominate the automotive roof racks market due to the increase in use of roof racks in transportation of luggage. Roof mount roof rack are direct mounted on the roof of the cars with the help of clamp that are attached to the door of the cars.

Commercial segment is expected to dominate the automotive roof racks market during the forecast period due to the increase in use of roof racks in trucks and busses. Commercial roof racks are generally used to carry heavy luggage for transportation purpose. Due to the increase use of roof racks in commercial vehicle, automotive roof racks market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Passenger segment is the second largest segment that is expected to grow at a steady state due to the use of roof racks in cars. Commercial vehicle segment dominate the global automotive roof rack market with share of 61.58% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 6.82% CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive roof racks market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive roof racks market by its Material, by, by Type, Application, and by region.

Scope of the Report:

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Automotive Light Weight Body Panel market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on Automotive Roof Racks market Manufacturers, Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for Automotive Roof Racks market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Automotive Roof Racks market studied.

