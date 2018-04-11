Automotive Chassis Market: 2018 Global Size, Trends, Opportunity, and Regional Outlook To 2023

Automotive Chassis Market Global Forecast To 2023 research report 2018 predicts future market trends, size, share, and drivers, restraints throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Automotive Chassis Market by Chassis Type (Backbone, Ladder, Monocoque, Modular, and Others), Material (Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Carbon Fiber Composite), Chassis System (Axle, Corner Modules, and Active Kinematics Control), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and Regions.

The Automotive Chassis market has registered high growth in recent times on account of growing demand. Global Automotive Chassis market is expected to grow at 5.76% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Market Analysis by Key Players:

Continental (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Magna (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), CIE Automotive (Spain), Benteler (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (Korea Republic) and AL-KO (Germany), Gestamp (Spain), and others.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North and South America

EU

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East Countries

There are various factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive chassis market. Some of them are the growing automotive industry along with the technological advancements in automotive chassis, changing preference of the automotive manufacturers, increased investment in research & development. The automotive industry has been growing due to the increase in demand for the passenger and commercial vehicles. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to have a huge demand for the cars that have increased the safety features and improved fuel efficiency. The increase in the demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles will result in the growing demand for automotive chassis market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Chassis Type:

Backbone

Ladder

Monocoque

Modular

Market Analysis by Material:

Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Carbon Fiber Composite

Market Analysis by Chassis System:

Axle

Corner Modules

Active Kinematics Control

Market Analysis by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Intended Audience: Report analyzes Automotive Chassis manufacturing companies, suppliers, service providers, Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities, and Investment bankers and M&A Consultants.

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Chassis market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Chassis Market by component, control panel type, vehicle type and regions.

