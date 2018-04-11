AP Lazer Supplies Textile Laser Cutters for the Fashion and Apparel Industries

AP Lazer’s laser cutting machines offer several benefits to clothing designers and manufacturers. They reduce waste and create opportunities for creativity, among other things.

[Lansing, 4/11/2018] AP Lazer proves its laser cutting machines can do more than cut granite and metal. Its versatile products are ideal for cloth, as well. Manufacturers and fashion and textile designers will find various ways to utilize the company’s cutting machines in their field.

Increasing Uses of Laser Cutters for Textiles

The use of lasers in the fashion and apparel industries started around the turn of the 19th century. Manufacturers favor laser machines for their efficient and precise cutting and marking ability, minimizing waste and maximizing energy consumption in clothing factories.

Laser machines can, moreover, cut intricate designs (like in doilies) and print patterns (like in denim and cotton) in seconds. They also perform a wide range of fabric manipulations, including embossing, engraving, artificial fading, and marking.

Laser-Cut Fabrics in Haute Couture

Laser-cut fabrics are not only for the mass production of clothing; they are also useful for creating more avant-garde designs. The 2016 Met Gala’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” showcased many of them. Foremost were the designs by Iris Van Herpen on Liu Wen and Atelier Versace on Kendal Jenner and Kate Hudson.

More designers and fashion houses are finding creative ways to incorporate laser-cut fabrics into their respective designs. It suggests that that laser cutters will figure prominently in both commercial and high-fashion clothes in the future.

Why Take Advantage of Laser Cutting Now?

A study from Springer Open Journal says the modern improvements to laser technology are the main drivers of its increasing popularity in fashion and clothing manufacturing. Laser machines today are no longer as bulky, expensive, or difficult to use and maintain as before. Hence, clothing startups and fashion designers can now afford to invest in laser machines.

AP Lazer is a prime example of how laser machines have become more accessible to the fashion and apparel industries. Its laser machines can cut and engrave fabrics and textiles, including leather, denim, and microsuede. They are of manageable sizes and can get work done faster than traditional printing and cutting methods.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is proud to produce the first and only two-part, open architecture, laser engraving machine in the market. Its powerful machines feature detachable z-tables that allow users to cut, etch, and mark a wide range of materials in various sizes. AP Lazer machines have dozens of applications, including for memorials, funerals, woodworking, and startups.

Visit https://aplazer.com/ to learn more about its laser machines.