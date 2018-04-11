12th world conference on Dementia and Aizheimer Rehabilitation

We are obliged to the various delegates from companies and institutes who actively took part in the discussions and their gracious presence and continuous support throughout the proceedings of this event. With the valuable feedback and generous response received from the participants of the event, Conference Series LLC Ltd. would like to announce the commencement of “3rd International Congress on Restorative & Alternative Medicine” during August 27-29, 2018 at Paris, France

It’s with great pleasure and great honor to invite you to the “3rd International Congress on Restorative & Alternative Medicine” scheduled during August 27-29, 2018 at Paris, France.

The 3rd International Conference on Restorative & Alternative Medicine (Restorative Congress 2018) discusses the latest research results and technological improvements in the field of medicine and brings Pharma Experts, leading physicians, dental experts, plastic surgeons, cosmetic & orthopaedic doctors, rehabilitation specialists in naturopathy, ayurvedic, unani & Chinese medicine, nutritionist, dieticians, research students, industrial delegates to exchange and share their views on latest Restorative medicine techniques and their restoration available.

Our conference aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts and researchers working on Restorative & Alternative Medicine from both academia and health care industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas and practical development experiences.

Restorative Medicine 2018 gatherings, oral presentation , poster presentation, workshops and symposiums have been structured on different topics related to the restorative medicine & alternative medicine across the globe such as Annual International Restorative & Alternative Medicine Conference, Conference on Integrative Medicine, International Conference on Drug Regulatory Authorities, Translational Medicine, Traditional Medicine, Pain Medicine, Restorative Dentistry, Sports medicine, Cardiac Care & Rehabilitation, Regenerative Medicine, Health Care and Restorative Products, Respiratory Medicine etc

The Conference will be organized around the theme: Ancient Herbal Wisdom for Modern Day Healing.

Conference Highlights:

1) Restorative Dentistry & Surgery

2) Cardiac Care and Therapeutics

3) Yoga and Physical therapy

4) Pain Medicine & Restorative care

5) Restorative Nutrition and Counseling

6) Traditional Medicine

7) Women Health-Restorative care

8) Restorative therapies for Gastrointestinal Disorders

9) Dermatoplasty and Reconstructive Surgery

10) Restorative Therapy for Endocrinal disorders

11) Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation

12) Radiation Oncology and Rehabilitation

13) Restorative Medicine in Geriatric care

14) Health care and Restorative products

15) Acupuncture

Why to attend???

Medical doctors, patients and health care providers deliberate the anticipation of many diseases naturally as a vital tool to recover the general health status of the population. The proportions of people suffering from the disease are predictable to rise in future rendering a recent statistical survey. Appreciating this imperative, Conference Series is set to organize 3rd International Conference on Restorative & Alternative Medicine this year with a view to boost research and endorse awareness aiming in developing explanations for the challenges bump into. Restomedicine-2018 will comprise of voluminous leading keynote speakers and session speakers who will be conveying their speech on the current research topics of Restorative medicine as well as Alternative medicine and its applications advancement, difficulties related to many diseases and their solutions with restorative therapies or alternative therapeutics. The young researchers and the student participants will gain the prospect to grab the Best Poster Award by presenting their work as a poster presentation and Young Researcher Forum.

During this year’s Conference, we hope that you will seize the opportunity to rekindle on-going connections and spark new ones with your colleagues from around the globe. Your presence is very crucial for our conference which will help us to make our conference a memorable one.

